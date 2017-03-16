Woman dies after accidentally shooting self in car

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died after accidentally shooting herself in a car Thursday morning with two juveniles inside at the time, police say.

Hampton police say a preliminary investigation found a woman was getting into a car and her firearm was accidentally discharged. Two juveniles she knew were inside at the time.

Officers were called to Regal Way just before 8 a.m. Thursday for a report of a possible shooting. They found the woman, who has not been identified, suffering from a single gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there does not appear to be foul play involved. The incident is being investigated as an accidental shooting.

