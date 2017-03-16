Former Portsmouth police chief takes stand in wrongful death trial

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Ed Hargis testified Thursday that he is not sure what he could have done to de-escalate the situation that ended with Marshall Franklin’s death in 2009.

Officers shot and killed Franklin in the incident off Campbell Street. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office cleared them of criminal wrongdoing.

Hargis said he was just walking up to the command post when he heard the gunshots.

Police have said Franklin fired first, striking two officers.

Franklin’s family claims police didn’t take his mental health into account in the incident at his home, and that he would have lived if proper policies were in place. They are suing Hargis and the City of Portsmouth for $5 million.

Hargis said he believes that there was a departmental policy giving guidance on dealing with mental health issues, but acknowledged it did not include officers throwing a phone into a house to talk to someone. A man who was a police lieutenant at the time of the shooting previously testified that officers threw a phone through Franklin’s window to communicate with him.

A hostage negotiator testified Thursday that investigators use “throw phones” to communicate and see what is going on inside.

He said that after the shooting the phone had a bullet hole in it.

Franklin’s brothers also took the stand, testifying that they did not believe he would hurt himself or others.

One brother said Franklin never took guns out other than for hunting.

A judge dismissed a juror after learning she attended the same church as the Franklin family.

Attorneys for the plaintiff rested their case late in the day. Testimony from defense witnesses is expected to continue Friday.