First responders concerned about proposed pay raise changes in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pay raise changes in Virginia Beach are raising concerns from first responders.

The city manager has proposed to remove what his office calls an obsolete way of giving increases for promotions. The city manager’s office said it will only help city employees. Both fire and police representatives disagree with the proposal.

Firefighters in Virginia Beach deal with the unexpected everyday. President of the Firefighter’s Union Bill Bailey said when it comes to their pay, they know what’s coming.

“If you get promoted or progressed, you get five percent or 10 percent in the pay range,” Bailey said.

That may be changing, though, now that the city manager’s office has plans to change pay increases for all city employees. Bailey found out in a city council meeting.

“It was proposed to give the manager flexibility for city code change,” he said.

The city manager’s office gave 10 On Your Side the following statement:

The change is for unique one-off situations in hiring of city employees or promoting several levels. It would give the city manager flexibility to offer pay increases beyond that 10 percent maximum. Depending on your starting salary and the market pay for the new position, that may be so far under market which creates problems of compression or artificially low salaries.”

Bailey said he’s alright with increases, but, in the plan the city offered, it talks about withholding increases. His fear is this: If a budget is tight, a different city manager could lower the standard increase from five to 10 percent to something else.

“This manager, I don’t have any doubt he wouldn’t do that,” Bailey explained. “But we are talking about the future.”

The city manager’s office sent 10 On Your Side this response to that: “The new city code as proposed would still retain the five percent/10 percent increases as a rule while providing the manager with greater flexibility.”

Bailey said he is looking to the future.

“We’ve all agreed that basically we will try to stop this from taking place,” he said. “Because it safeguards the standards we’ve had for decades.”