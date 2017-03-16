DUI suspect drives home with victim’s motorcycle in front bumper

Ashley Knight, WKRG Published:
Courtesy: Mobile Police Dept.

MOBILE, Ala. (WAVY) — A man is now charged with DUI after striking a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.

It happened at Rangeline Road and Halls Mill Road around 6 a.m. Police were called out to the scene where the victim, who was riding the motorcycle, was taken to the hospital. The driver was nowhere to be found.

William Pruett. Courtesy: Mobile Police Dept.

Police were told the man who hit him had driven off in his Jeep with the motorcycle still attached to his front bumper.

A caller tipped off police that the driver was in the 5100 block of Halls Mill Road, not far from where the accident happened.

Around 7:45 a.m. Police then arrested 29-year-old William Pruett. He is now charged with DUI, assault first degree, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The victim, a 49-year-old male is listed in critical condition.

According to jail records, Pruett was also charged with DUI in 2008.