Firefighters battling massive blaze in downtown Raleigh

WATCH LIVE: Fire crews are battling a massive fire in Raleigh, North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/WAVY) — Firefighters are battling a huge fire at an apartment building under construction in downtown Raleigh Thursday night.

WAVY affiliate WRAL reports that the five-story building at 400 West North Street caught fire just after 10 p.m.

Fire officials have classified the blaze as a four alarm fire.

The fire spread to another high-rise building around 10:30 p.m. Firefighters told WRAL there was a possibility that people could be trapped inside.

Nearby buildings and residents were being evacuated.

WAVY Meteorologist Ashley Baylor says the fire is so large that is showing up on weather radar.

The fire in Raleigh is so massive, it's showing up on radar! pic.twitter.com/uDa985Z5Qg — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) March 17, 2017

