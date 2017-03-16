Dog found abandoned in crate in Virginia Beach alley

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a dog was found abandoned in a crate in a Virginia Beach alleyway Monday.

Around 9:30 a.m., someone called emergency dispatchers to report a dog left in a crate in an alleyway behind the 5900 block of Hastings Arch West. Animal Control officers responded and found a tan and white dog abandoned in a wire crate in the alleyway.

Police say it appears the dog is a pitbull between one and five-years-old. It was wearing a blue nylon collar.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help for any information about the dog or the dog’s owner. If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.