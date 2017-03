JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire on DeLafayette Street Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to the scene at 2:00 p.m. when concerned neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke coming from a nearby home.

As firefighters were on the way, a neighbor reported that no one was coming out of the house. Crews entered the home and didn’t find anyone inside. The homeowner was eventually found safe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.