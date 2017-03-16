2 hurt in crash on Pembroke Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured Thursday morning after a truck collided with a cab on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton.

Hampton police say a Dodge Ram and North End Cab collided at the intersection of West Pembroke and G Street. Two adults were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A WAVY viewer image taken following the crash showed the cab in a ditch off the side of the road.

Police say the crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.

