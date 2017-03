CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake family was displaced from their home Thursday night due to a fire.

Crews were called to the 200 block of N. Centerville Turnpike at 7:40 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene six minutes later. The fire was marked under control by 8:13 p.m. and was extinguished by 8:46 p.m.

No one was injured.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.