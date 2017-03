PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the local chapter of the National Kidney Foundation. Ashka Everett, a transplant coordinator at Sentara, was thrilled to tell us about the Hampton Roads Kidney Walk coming to Virginia Beach in May.

Hampton Roads Kidney Walk

Saturday, May 20th

24th Street Park

Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Registration and Information:

KidneyWalk.org

(804) 288-8342