Police investigate alleged sexual assaults at Hampton school

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they are investigating two alleged sexual assaults at Moton Early Childhood Center.

According to police, two female juvenile students made the allegations earlier this week.

Police were called to the school on March 14 after receiving a complaint. A parent reportedly told officers that a female juvenile student made allegations they were sexually assaulted the day before by someone they knew.

Police say an investigation found a second female alleged being sexually assaulted by the same person.

An investigation into the allegations is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking news.