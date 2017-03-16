4 displaced by house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were displaced by a house fire in Newport News Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Pocahontas Drive at 5:57 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 6:00 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the front door of a home.

The fire was marked under control at 6:07 p.m. The home had fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout and was condemned. No one was injured.

Three adults and one child were displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.