2 taken to hospital after Newport News apartment fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday following an apartment fire in Newport News.

Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the 500 block of Bellwood Road at 2:21 p.m. Arriving on scene five minutes later, crews found smoke coming from the front door. The fire was marked under control at 2:35 p.m.

The residents were outside the apartment when fire crews got to the scene. Two people were taken to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The fire only affected on apartment and didn’t spread to any other apartments. The single apartment had fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout, and was condemned.

The residents will be displaced.

Fire officials say the cause was determined to be unattended cooking.