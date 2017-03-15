Youth sports team says teens are using their organization to falsely fundraise

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local youth organization wants to warn shoppers about people using their name to raise money.

757 Seahawks offers sporting teams like baseball and football to kids between the ages of four to 12. It also offers a mentorship program.

Don Garces, the vice president of 757 Seahawks, says he was first made aware of the problem a couple of months ago.

“I found out this has been going on for two years now, using our name and other organizations name in the Tidewater area,” Garces said.

Garces says a parent was finally able to take a picture of the teens passing out a fake flyer in the Chesapeake Greenbriar area this week.

He says kids with his organization always fundraise at the same two locations and will always wear their 757 Seahawks jerseys, be with parents and coaches, and between the ages of four and 12.

Garces is speaking out not to get the teens in trouble, but to offer them a chance to do the right thing by stopping.

“Everybody makes mistakes in life. It’s how you redefine that mistake you make and try to make it better,” he said.

Garces says if they need money, the organization can help them find summer jobs or they can volunteer with 757 Seahawks to get them on the right path in life.

“They’re doing this now, there’s not telling what they’ll do later in life. We want to put a stop to this now to be honest,” he said.