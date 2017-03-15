Xbox One controller battery chargers recalled over burn hazard

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — More than 100,000 Energizer battery chargers for Xbox One controllers have been recalled over a burn hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Energizer Xbox One 2X Smart Chargers can overheat, posing the hazard.

Around 121,000 chargers sold between February 2016 and February 2017 are part of the recall.

The commission says there have been 24 reports of chargers overheating, as well as six reports of chargers emitting a burning odor.

No injuries have been reported, according to the commission.

Consumers are urged to contact Performance Designed Products for a full refund.

Recalled Xbox One Controller Charger View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Recalled Energizer 2X Smart Charger 048-052-NA for Xbox One. Credit. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Recalled Energizer 2X Smart Charger 048-052-NA for Xbox One. Credit. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Label on back of recalled Energizer 2X Smart Charger 048-052-NA for Xbox One. Credit. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Recalled Energizer 2X Smart Charger 048-052-NA for Xbox One. Credit. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.