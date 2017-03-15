Wrongful death dispute trial continues in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A wrongful death case is set to continue Wednesday in Portsmouth, after an emotional first day in court.

The family of Marshall Franklin is suing the City of Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Police Department and the department’s former chief, Ed Hargis. Officers shot and killed Franklin in 2009 at his home on Campbell Street.

Police say Franklin fired first, hitting two officers.

Franklin’s family filed a wrongful death suit, claiming police did not take Franklin’s mental issues into account.

The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney has already cleared the officers involved of any wrongdoing — making this a civil case, rather than a criminal one.

In court Tuesday, jurors heard from five witnesses after attorneys presented their cases. Stephanie Bolen, the attorney representing the family, argued that Franklin would have lived if proper policies and procedures were in place.

Bolen argued Hargis was the one responsible for a putting such policies in place, and was responsible.

Portsmouth Senior Deputy City Attorney Cheran Cordell argued Hargis was not responsible, claiming the former police chief was not in charge of the scene that day.

Some of the officers who were on scene in 2009 are expected to testify in court Wednesday.

Look for updates from Portsmouth on air and online.