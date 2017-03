CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a woman who used another person’s information to open a credit card account at a store.

The woman opened the account on March 5 at a department store in the 1200 block of Greenbrier Parkway, according to Chesapeake police. She later purchased nearly $700 worth of merchandise.

The woman was seen leaving the scene in an off-white Chrysler 300.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.