Waterside District announces mid-May grand opening celebration

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Waterside District announced Wednesday morning a grand opening celebration for a mid-May.

The celebration has been set for May 11 through 14, and is said to feature live music and activities for the entire community.

Bands and artists set to perform that weekend include Weezer​, New Politics and Chase Rise, according to a Wednesday news release from Waterside.

Waterside will officially open to the public on May 4.

Officials say Waterside will include restaurants, bars and breweries including Cogan’s Pizza, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse and Blue Moon Tap House — among many other attractions.

