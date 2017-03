VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms on Wednesday announced that City Council has made a deal to move forward with a proposed Oceanfront Arena.

Sessoms made the announcement during his annual State of the City address.

historic enterprise will have debt of no more than $150 million, and $70 million in equity. @AEGworldwide will manage Arena. #VBSOC17 — Mayor Will Sessoms (@VABeachMayor) March 15, 2017

Sessoms tweeted Wednesday that the arena deal will “help revitalize the19th St. corridor” in the city.

