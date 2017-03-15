Three feared dead after U.S. Air Force plane crashes during training flight

TEXICO, N.M. (NBC) — Three people are feared dead after a military plane crashed during a training flight in New Mexico, U.S. Air Force officials said Tuesday.

The single-engine U-28A reconnaissance aircraft crashed in a field close to Clovis Municipal Airport, near the Texas border, Cannon Air Force Base spokesman Capt. Brandon Baccam said in a statement.

The base is home to the 27th Special Operations Wing.

“Names of the aircrew will not be released until confirmation of their status and next of kin have been notified,” Baccam said.

An investigation has begun into the cause of the crash, which happened at 6:50 p.m. (8:50 p.m. ET).

“The incident caused a fire that was extinguished by local first responders at 7:39 p.m. (9:37 p.m. ET),” Baccam added.

Clovis Municipal Airport Director Kyle Berkshire told NBC station KOB the plane had been performing practice “touch and go” maneuvers, in which the aircraft touches down on the runway but takes off gain, when it crashed half a mile away.

