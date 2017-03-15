Suspects wanted for attempting to rob two women in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County say they are looking for two men who attempted to rob two females on Leigh Road early this week.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the alleged incident happened around 10 p.m. on March 13.

Two men dressed in all black clothing and wearing masks, displayed black handguns, and triedto take money from two females who were walking to their cars.

One of the woman fled the area on the foot and the other locked herself inside her vehicle. Nothing was taken from either of them, and no one was injured.

The two suspects were last seen running towards Walnut Drive.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.