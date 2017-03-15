Suspect wanted in deadly hit and run found at local hospital

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection to a hit and run crash that took the life of an 81-year-old Gloucester woman showed up at a local hospital Tuesday.

According to a news release from State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya, 32-year old Arthur Lee Harris of Newport News admitted himself to Mary Immaculate Hospital late Tuesday morning with serious injuries he suffered in the crash that killed 81-year-old Doris Jean Wright Monday night.

State Police investigators learned that Harris rented the Chrysler 300 sedan that was involved in the crash on Denbigh Blvd.

Harris was seen running from the crash seen towards a wooded area on Denbigh Blvd. following the crash.

State Police located Harris at Mary Immaculate Hospital and then escorted him to Riverside Hospital where he was charged with Involuntary manslaughter and hit and run, according to the release.

Harris will remain in police custody at the hospital until he can be taken before a magistrate.

