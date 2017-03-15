Surveillance captures man trying to get into vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man spotted on surveillance video trying to get into a vehicle in Newport News.

At 3:52 a.m. on March 3, police were called to the 100 block of Woods Road for a report of someone tampering with a vehicle.

Responding officers saw a man walking down Woods Road, heading northbound. The man didn’t match the victim’s suspect description. An officer spoke with the man, who identified himself and said he was heading home. The officer took his information and released him.

At the scene, investigators reviewed surveillance video. Police say the man in the video was identical to the man the responding officer spoke with.

If you recognize this man, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.