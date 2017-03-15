2 students hurt in school bus crash on Victory Boulevard in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two high school students sustained minor injuries in a school bus accident Wednesday morning on Victory Boulevard in York County, Virginia State Police say.

Police say the bus crashed on Victory Boulevard, near Big Bethel Road.

There were 11 passengers on board at the time, according to state police, and two high school students sustained minor injures.

Victory Boulevard has been blocked to allow students to get off the bus. Troopers are currently investigating the crash.

