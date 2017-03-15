Samantha Huge introduced as next W&M Athletics Director

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) — The College of William & Mary formally introduced Samantha Huge as the schools next Athletics Director.

Huge, currently the senior associate of athletics at Texas A&M, will replace Terry Driscoll effective May 1. Driscoll is retiring after 21 years in Williamsburg.

Huge will become the first woman to hold the position at William & Mary since the job was combined in the 1980s to cover both men’s and women’s sports.

“It is evident to me here that we strike the right balance between competitive athletics and high-achieving academics,” Huge said. “That attracts me. It really does. It molds well with me and it’s been circled as a school that I’ve been very interested, and like I said, it’s like coming home.”

At William & Mary, Huge will be a member of the president’s senior leadership cabinet and will be responsible for more than 120 Tribe Athletics staff members and coaches.

As the director of athletics, Huge will manage the organization’s $24 million budget, serve as its primary fundraiser and oversee the continued implementation of the department’s strategic plan, announced in April 2015, which includes providing “a championship experience for every student-athlete and every fan.”

Prior to joining Texas A&M, Huge served as deputy director of athletics and recreation services at the University of Delaware and as special assistant to the President from 2009 to 2014. As deputy director, Huge was responsible for the day to day operations of the athletics department, during a time of record-setting competitive success, enhancement of facilities and increased attendance and revenue generation at Delaware.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Gordon College, where she was a member of the varsity women’s basketball team, and received a law degree from Campbell University.