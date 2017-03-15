Party Like The Irish This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Saturday, March 18 : 50th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, Starts at Northside Middle School 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

River dancing, live music and leprechauns are just some of the over-the-top features of this year’s 50th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Come decked out in your best green attire, and get ready to celebrate like the Irish do! The parade starts at Northside Middle School on Granby Street and travels 1.5 miles to First View and Government Avenue!

But the party doesn’t end after the parade… there will be a FREE after party at the Colombian Club of Ocean View with tons of food, drinks and live entertainment.

The 50th annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m.

Friday, March 17 : City Center Shamrock @ City Center Fountain

The City Center fountain at oyster point always has family friendly and fun events, and this weekend is no different! Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style at the City Center Shamrock, with tons of food and beverage options to choose from. Live musical groups like Faol Liath and Newport News Pipe & Drum will be featured at the event along with other entertainment acts. Catch this epic St. Patrick’s Day showcase of fun and excitement this Friday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at The City Center Fountain at Oyster Point In Newport News. Admission for all is free!

Saturday, March 18 : Hampton Spring Jam Music Festival @ Hampton Coliseum

The biggest concert party of the year is coming to Hampton Coliseum. Relive some of your favorite 90’s jamz with artists like Monica, Jagged Edge and many more! This concert will have you on your feet dancing to some of your favorite hits. Spring Jam is taking over the Hampton Coliseum with Teddy Riley, Dru Hillbig and Michel’le leading the spring jam charge! You won’t want to miss this jam-packed music event this Friday at 8 p.m.! Tickets range between $45 and $125.