Norfolk School Board fails to pass budget, plans to ask city for more money

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Community members raised concerns at the Norfolk School Board’s work session Wednesday about the proposed budget.

The board proposed a $328 million budget, which is larger than the current budget and includes cuts to teacher positions and an increase in health premiums.

Dr. Melinda Boone, Superintendent for Norfolk Public Schools, says the main reason for the cuts is shrinking enrollment. Projections predict a loss of 800 students over the next two years due to factors like decreased birth rates to the ever-changing military population.

Under the plan, 44 teaching assistant jobs would be added, but there would be cuts to more than 60 full-time positions, including 34 teachers.

The budget also suggests reinstating in-school suspensions, adding seventh grade to the newly opened Southside STEM Academy at Campostella and increases to the budget for facility repairs and maintenance.

But even with the cuts and adjustments, the division still needs $9.5 million.

At Wednesday’s meeting, parents, students and teachers raised concerns about teacher layoffs, cuts to the gifted program and lack of reading and math specialists.

The school board has been discussing the budget for three weeks. Members agreed to meet next week to revisit budget priorities after four motions to approve the budget failed Wednesday night.

The school board plans to ask the city for the extra $9.5 million to satisfy their budget. However, board members say that number may be even higher if they want to save all of the arts, music and gifted learning programs along with physical education teachers and specialists.

Once the school board does approve its budget, the proposal goes to the Norfolk City Council.

