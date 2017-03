NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re in the market for a job, the City of Norfolk is holding a job fair Saturday for numerous positions.

The city says there are openings for positions including mechanics, lifeguards, engineers and tree trimmers. Departments including Public Works, Utilities, and Recreation are part of Saturday’s job fair.

The job fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Scope Exhibition Hall.