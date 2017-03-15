Navy helicopter lands in Isle of Wight County field

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy helicopter made a brief landing in a field in Isle of Wight Wednesday afternoon.

Commander Dave Hecht with Naval Air Force Atlantic said an MH-53 Sea Stallion from Squadron HM14 based out of Norfolk was doing routine training when an indicator light came on. As a precaution, the crew landed in a farmer’s field.

No one was hurt and the property owner was OK with the landing.

A mechanic responded in a second helicopter to help fix the issue and both helicopters returned to Naval Station Norfolk.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office posted about the landing on Facebook, saying, “‘Disabled vehicle’ call stuck in a corn field in the country. Uhhh, dispatch, I need the next wrecker on rotation.”