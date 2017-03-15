Multiple crews battle garage fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a garage fire in Franklin early Wednesday.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters were called to Marle Hill Drive at 5:20 a.m. When crews got to the scene, they found a multi-bay garage on fire. Multiple vehicles inside went up in flames, too.

There’s been no word about any injuries or the extent of the damage.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department had help battling this blaze from the Hunterdale Fire Department and City of Franklin Fire-Rescue.

