Massive amounts of rice, lye fraudulently bought and sent to storage unit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A bizarre investigation is developing in Virginia Beach.

Someone bought large amounts of rice and lye beads and had it delivered to a storage unit. They used someone else’s debit card number to rack up thousands of dollars in purchases.

This all centers around storage unit #600 at Fort Storage on Dam Neck Road. When police showed up there, the manager was not surprised with the interest involving the unit.

The rice and the sodium hydroxide beads — also known as lye — were delivered to the facility.

A victim, who doesn’t want to be identified says, “They confirmed there was $1,700 worth of white long grain rice purchased with our card.”

She and her husband were told their debit card information was stolen and nearly $2,000 put on the card for rice, which was then sent to Fort Storage.

“I called down to Fort Storage and said, ‘I was a victim of fraud, and wondered if I had a storage unit in my name down there.’ They verified there was nothing in my name.”

Other items from other places were also purchased with the card.

Another victim had 500 pounds of lye ordered online.

According to a search warrant, when police showed up at Fort Storage the manager said shipments are sent to the unit all the time. Fort Storage refused to answer any questions and told 10 On Your Side to leave the property.

WAVY News wanted to know more about who had rented the unit that is in question and to see the contract, but there wasn’t any information on unit ownership in the search warrant. 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox went to the back of the property on the outside of the fence, walked through thorny bushes and reached the fence. Andy could not see Unit #600, but gave his camera to someone on the inside, and that person found the unit in question and took pictures and video of the unit, which had a red lock on it.

The victim called down and talked to the storage manager after finding out about the rice.

“And she said, ‘I don’t know if I should be telling you this, but FedEx showed up to deliver a large shipment of rice and I had no clue where to put it, so I declined the shipment.'”

The victim says she would later find out from the company that someone at the facility did sign for the rice. She says she doesn’t know what to make of that.

Virginia Beach police offered nothing more than the search warrant, but WAVY News was told police bomb experts went to the unit making sure the lye and rice were not ingredients for some type of bomb, and they are confident the items are not intended to make an explosive.