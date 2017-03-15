Man gets 25-year sentence for robbing three juveniles in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for robbing three juveniles while on probation in 2014.

24-year-old Solomon Supreme Street was sentenced to 43 years with 18 years suspended for malicious wounding, robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, conspiracy, three counts of use of a firearm and two probation violations.

Street pleaded guilty on June 1, 2016.

Prosecutors say on September 28, 2014, Solomon Street’s co-defendant, Devon Jensen, went to a party in the Windsor Oaks area of Virginia Beach. Jensen left the party and picked up Street. Around 2:30 a.m., Jensen and Street returned to the party and were spotted hiding in front of a car. Three juvenile victims from the party went to investigate.

Street pulled out a gun and began ordering the juveniles around. According to prosecutors, Jensen pointed a gun at one of the victims and said, “Who wants to die?” The men demanded the victim handed over his keys. Jensen started pistol-whipping him when he couldn’t find them. Jensen then pulled a knife out and lightly cut the victim’s throat.

Street had a female victim on the ground. He wouldn’t let her leave. He threw her phone into the grass and put his gun to her head.

Jensen robbed the third victim of his cell phone.

A neighbor heard the commotion and called the police. Police arrived a short time later and caught Street and Jensen leaving in a black Dodge Charger. Inside the car, police recovered two guns matching the victims’ descriptions, as well as the victims’ belongings.

Jensen pleaded guilty for his role in the crimes on April 26, 2016. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2017.

Street has prior convictions for eluding police and two counts each of grand larceny from an individual, possession of a gun by a felon and conspiracy to commit robbery.