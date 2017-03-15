Local ships named in nude photo scandal

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy Times reports that the Navy is now knee-deep in the nude photo sharing scandal that’s rocked the Marine Corps.

A Navy Times investigation showed female sailors from more than a dozen commands were targeted, including the locally-based carriers Eisenhower and Truman, as well as the destroyer USS Cole. Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana were also named among others ships and installations across the globe.

The Navy Times found that anonymous online voyeurs sought specific sailors, often identified by picture, job title, rank and even name, and many times collected naked photos the article said are typically shared confidentially between couples in long distance relationships.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson Tuesday sent a long and scathing memo to Navy commanders that reads in part: “Team, we have a problem

and we need to solve it. Really solve it – not put a band-aid on it, not whitewash over it, not look the other way.”

Admiral Richardson went on to add: “There is no room in the Navy for toxic behavior ” and “If you’re one of that minority that just won’t get it, then it’s time for you to leave the Navy”.



Tomorrow Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California will be introducing Service Members Intimate Privacy Protection Act. It would establish a federal law making it illegal for people to share intimate images on the internet without the subject’s consent.

Meantime the investigation into the photo sharing scandal continues in both the Navy and Marines.