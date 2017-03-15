Man shot during domestic dispute in Chesapeake; juvenile in custody

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after a domestic dispute ended with a shooting in Chesapeake.

At 7:23 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Holly Avenue for a report of an injured person. Once on scene, police determined that a domestic dispute ended with a man being shot.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries considered possibly life-threatening.

Police say a teenager was taken into custody.

The scene is near Truitt Intermediate School, but the shooting did not happen on school property, according to police.

Authorities are still investigating.

