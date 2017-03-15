Grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death

NASSAWADOX, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury indicted a man on two charges in connection to a deadly stabbing on the Eastern Shore.

Winston Burton is now charged with first-degree murder – third violent offense and abduction – third violent offense. These charges changed slightly from what Burton was already facing to the add the third violent offense specification to each count.

Northampton County Sheriff’s deputies accuse Burton of stabbing Shelli Crockett to death outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital last November.

Crockett, Burton’s ex-girlfriend, had taken out a protective order against Burton two months before her death, according to court records.

10 On Your Side investigations revealed Burton has a history of violent offenses dating back to 1976, including shooting his girlfriend in the face and repeatedly stabbing his wife with a steak knife.

