Fatal crash reported on Route 258 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A fatal multi-vehicle crash has been reported on U.S. Route 258 near the City of Franklin, according to Virginia State Police.

State police dispatchers tell WAVY.com they were alerted to the crash just before 6:30 a.m.

The crash was reported as fatal, according to dispatch.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported Wednesday morning that a multi-vehicle accident closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on 258 (Smiths Ferry Road) near S. Quay Road.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently unknown.

All EB & WB lanes closed on US-258 in Southampton Co near S Quay Rd due to crash. Motorists can expect delays & must use alt rte #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) March 15, 2017

