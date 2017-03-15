Emergency sewer repairs to start Thursday in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are working on emergency sewer repairs in downtown Suffolk.

City officials say a sewer manhole’s pipe failed at East Washington and Commerce streets.

Water or sewer service aren’t affected by the failure.

In order to repair the broken main, a sewer bypass pump will be installed at the manhole, located in the 200 block of East Washington Street. The pipeline will run from the pump along the westbound lane of East Washington to Franklin Street.

Westbound traffic on East Washington from Pinner to Main streets will be detoured around the work zone. Eastbound traffic won’t be impacted.

Crews are posting traffic signs and installing the bypass pump Wednesday afternoon. Repairs will begin Thursday morning. The work should be finished within the next several days.