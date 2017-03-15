Crews battle attic fire at Southampton County house

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Courtland fire crews battled an attic fire Tuesday evening at a house on Bateman Street.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook Tuesday night that a call about the fire was received just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke conditions were showing from all sides of the building when crews arrived.

Officials say the fire was contained to the attic area of the home. There is no word on whether anyone was home at the time or if anyone will be displaced.

