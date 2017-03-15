Counting Kindness – Prom Dress Giveaway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in 1982 Jackie Manuel and her family were on a fixed income and getting the perfect prom dress was tough; she never forgot that.

Now, she collects dresses from all over the area and all over the country so local girls can feel special with a look they love for prom night. Dresses in all colors, all sizes and all lengths to choose from. All donated and all free.

Jackie and her team of volunteers will be out Saturday, March 18th accepting dress donations.

Greenbrier Mall from Noon to 2 p.m.

Pembroke Mall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lynnhaven Mall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The big prom gown giveaway is Saturday, April 8th

Noon to 5 p.m. at Bayside High School.

Any young lady in the 757 who needs a gown is welcome

For more information, you can email Jackie at GoToGowns2017@yahoo.com or find her on Facebook at Tabitha’s Touch Prom Gown Giveaway.