Churchland names Dontrell Leonard as new head football coach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Churchland High School has announced the hiring of their new football coach on Wednesday.

Dontrell Leonard has been named the Truckers’ new head coach. Leonard most recently worked as the offensive coordinator at Western Branch High School. Before that, he was the offensive coordinator at Ocean Lakes High School from 2014-2016.

Stops for Leonard also included being the offensive coordinator at Salem High School from 2006-2015. During his time with the SunDevils, the team won two Eastern Region titles and made two appearances in the state semi-finals.

Leonard was also Norfolk State’s starting quarterback in 2002 and 2003.

“Leonard was brought in to revamp the school’s football program”, says Churchland High Principal Shawn Millaci. “I am excited for the beginning of a new day in Churchland High School Football.”

The Truckers play their first game of the 2017-18 season at home on August 27.