VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crashed into a building on First Colonial Road Wednesday afternoon.

An image from a WAVY viewer shows the car drove through a large window into the lobby of an office in the building, in the 1000 block.

Police dispatchers say they received the call about the accident around 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

WAVY News 10 is working to find out what caused the crash.