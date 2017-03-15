Capt. Richard McDaniel assumes command of Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Capt. Richard McDaniel relieved Capt. Doug Beaver as commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk during a change of command and retirement ceremony on Friday, March 10.

Beaver retired from active duty after 27 years of service. He served as the 46th commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk from August 2015 to March 2017.

Capt. Michael Kenney, the public works officer for Naval Station Norfolk and master of ceremony, said Beaver’s aggressive planning and solution-based leadership style were crucial to the execution of daily operations.

“Beaver’s inspirational professionalism and innovative focus led to the safe accomplishment of more than 1,800 ship movements, 3,100 radar radiation [operations] and 550 active sonar operations, as well as more than 105,000 successful flight evolutions,” Kenney said.

Beaver credited the readiness and success of the installation to the people that work in it every day.

“While the hardware here is impressive, allowing us to maintain a technological advantage over our adversaries, the sailors, Department of Defense employees and contractors that bring this base to life are unarguably the most important asset on the naval station,” Beaver said. “To the men and women of Naval Station Norfolk, thank you for making it happen day in and day out, 365 days a year, in cold, the heat, day and night.”

During the ceremony, Beaver was presented with the Presidential Certificate of Appreciation for service in the armed forces.

McDaniel was commissioned in 1992 and has served at sea on five U.S. Navy combatants and two afloat staffs. He has 25 years of active duty naval service and deployed multiple times to the Arabian Gulf, Western Pacific, Eastern Pacific, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea and Caribbean Sea.

McDaniel thanked Beaver for his contribution to Naval Station Norfolk.

“While I’m taking the helm of the largest and most operationally complex naval installation in the world, I’m also saying goodbye to Capt. Doug ‘Beav’ Beaver, an incredible naval officer and leader, an outstanding mentor and most importantly a wonderful friend,” said McDaniel. “Your calm demeanor, grace under pressure, and ability to roll with the punches was an example for myself and set the right tone for the command.”

McDaniel said he looks forward to carrying out the level of excellence behind Naval Station Norfolk.

“As I look ahead, safeguarding the installation, our fleet, the sailors and families that love and work on the station will be my top priority,” said McDaniel.

