Authorities: Suspects make fraudulent purchases at Tabb Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are looking for three suspects who allegedly made fraudulent purchases at the Tabb Walmart in February.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were seen inside the Walmart on Feb. 17, and Feb. 21 making purchases, including a $200 gift card from the store.

The purchases were made fraudulently with multiple victims debit card information. They appeared to travel together in a silver minivan.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.