PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Promoting Healthy Active Teens(PHAT) and Teens with a Purpose. Richard Andre Love, creative program manager with Teens with a Purpose was here to tell us more about their upcoming 11th Annual PHAT Conference and the positivity they are promoting in our communities.

11th Annual PHAT Conference

Saturday, March 25th – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Booker T Washington High School – Norfolk

Registration & Information: PHATConference.com