Virginia joins lawsuit against revised travel ban

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is supporting Hawaii’s lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Herring said in a release Tuesday that the Commonwealth is one of 13 states that filed an amicus, or friend of the court, brief in the District Court for Hawaii.

Hawaii has asked for a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of the president’s revised travel ban.

“We’re going to continue to fight this ban alongside our fellow states because, even after all the concessions President Trump made from the first ban to the second, it still remains a harmful, deeply un-American, and unconstitutional attempt to enact the Muslim ban he promised as a candidate,” Herring said.

In the brief, the attorney general says Trump’s original executive order caused harm to Virginia residents, institutions and businesses, and the revised version would continue to cause problems.

This amicus brief has been filed by attorneys general from California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

A federal judge in Honolulu is scheduled to hear the motion Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.