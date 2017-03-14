Video: Gloucester deputies rescue pelican in traffic on the Coleman Bridge

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester deputies rescued a pelican in the midst of traffic on the Coleman Bridge Tuesday morning.

According to VDOT officials, a toll facility director says bridge tenders noticed a pelican in the middle of traffic. They were worried the bird might get hit by a car, so they called the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. Two deputies responded around 7 a.m.

Capt. John Schick with the sheriff’s office says the deputies used a patrolman’s raincoat to cover the bird. Each time the deputies approached the bird, the pelican tried to fly, but couldn’t get off the ground.

The deputies were able to bring the pelican out of the gusting winds. Schick says the deputies didn’t think the bird looked injured, just tired.

The deputies set it down on the southbound side of Route 17, behind the jersey wall. Schick says the bird tried to fly again, and ended up back in traffic. The deputies picked the bird up yet again, placing him safely on the wall. They watched the bird for a while and left it for about 30 minutes. By the time the deputies came back, the bird was gone.