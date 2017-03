NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet took advantage when a nor’easter churned up the surf Tuesday.

Crews went out to conduct training on the Oregon Inlet bar as high waves pummeled their boats.

One crew member recorded video as waves smashed into the camera.

“Oh, my God,” another crew member says just before the water hits.

Don’t worry, though — There was laughter heard even after the surf slammed into them.