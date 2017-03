HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An SUV crashed into a home in Hampton Tuesday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., fire crews were called out to the 700 block of Newport News Avenue for the report of a gas leak initially. While they were responding, the call was upgraded to a vehicle in a building.

There is minor damage to the home and no one was seriously hurt as a result of the crash.

There’s no word yet what caused the accident. Stay with WAVY for updates.