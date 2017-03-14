Second round of voting open to name new state police K-9

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are hoping the public can help them name their newest recruit, a handsome 3-year-old German Shepherd who arrived at headquarters in early March.

He’s already started training, but he doesn’t have a name yet. Thanks to votes from citizens, troopers have narrowed down the choices to five.

Smoke

Hero

Storm

Jedi

Stone

To vote, click here. Voting ends at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

This summer, the K-9 hit the road to become one of the 15 patrol dogs in VSP’s ranks.