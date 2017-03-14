Retired Navy admiral among 9 indicted in bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A retired Navy admiral was among nine high-ranking military officers indicted and arrested Tuesday across the country in a burgeoning bribery scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard.”

The indictment unsealed in federal court in San Diego alleged that retired Adm. Bruce Loveless and the other officers accepted the services of prostitutes, lavish meals and fancy trips from Leonard Francis in exchange for classified information that helped his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

It was the latest indictment in the three-year-old case that has charged more than 20 former or current Navy officials so far and marks one of the Navy’s worst corruption scandals in history.

Prosecutors say Francis, whose nickname comes from his wide birth, bilked the Navy out of nearly $35 million — largely by overcharging for his company’s services supplying Navy ships in the Pacific with food, water, fuel and other necessities.

Francis obtained classified information by buying off Navy officers who helped him beat out the competition or steer ships to ports in the Pacific where he could charge fake tariffs and fees, prosecutors said.

The new indictment also charged a former Marine colonel.

The defendants were arrested Tuesday in Virginia, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and Colorado. Loveless was arrested at his home in Coronado across the bay from San Diego. You can see a full list of arrests below. None of the defendants or their defense attorneys could be immediately reached for comment.

“This is a fleecing and betrayal of the United States Navy in epic proportions, and it was allegedly carried out by the Navy’s highest-ranking officers,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Alana W. Robinson.

She added that “the alleged conduct amounts to a staggering degree of corruption by the most prominent leaders of the Seventh Fleet — the largest fleet in the U.S. Navy — actively worked together as a team to trade secrets for sex, serving the interests of a greedy foreign defense contractor, and not those of their own country.”

Among those charged so far was another admiral who was sentenced in June and is believed to be the first active-duty Naval flag officer charged in federal court.

Francis has pleaded guilty to fraud and is awaiting sentencing.

Twenty of the defendants are current or former U.S. Navy officials and five are company executives of the Singapore-based company. To date, 13 have pleaded guilty while several other cases are pending.

Defendants

Chief Warrant Officer Robert Gorsuch, 49 | Virginia Beach, Virginia

Seventh Fleet’s Flag Administration Officer, responsible for providing administrative support to the Seventh Fleet Commander and other senior officers on the Seventh Fleet staff

Captain David Newland, 60 | San Antonio, Texas

Chief of Staff to the Commander of the Seventh Fleet

Colonel Enrico DeGuzman, 58 | Honolulu, Hawaii

Fleet Marine Office of the Seventh Fleet, responsible for coordinating the missions of the U.S. Marine Corps with the Seventh Fleet; and Assistant Chief of Staff of Operations for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

Captain James Dolan, 58 | Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics for the Seventh Fleet, responsible for meeting the logistical needs of every ship within the Seventh Fleet’s area of responsibility

Captain Donald Hornbeck, 56 | United Kingdom

Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations for the Seventh Fleet, responsible for directing the operations of all combatant ships in the Seventh Fleet area of responsibility

Rear Admiral, Retired, Bruce Loveless, 53 | Coronado, California

Previously a Captain and Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence for the Seventh Fleet, responsible for assessing and counteracting foreign intelligence threats within the Seventh Fleet’s area of responsibility

Captain David Lausman, 62 | The Villages, Florida

Executive Officer of the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln; Commanding Officer of U.S.S. Blue Ridge; Commanding Officer of U.S.S. George Washington

Lt. Commander Stephen Shedd, 43 | Colorado Springs, Colorado

Seventh Fleet’s South Asia Policy and Planning Officer, responsible for identifying ports that U.S. Navy ships would visit; and once promoted to Commander, served as Executive Officer and Commanding Officer of the U.S.S. Milius

Commander Mario Herrera, 48 | Helotes, Texas

Fleet Operations and Schedules Officer for the Seventh Fleet, responsible for scheduling the port visits for ships and submarines in the Seventh Fleet’s area of responsibility (Herrera was previously charged in February 2017 via complaint)

Summary of Charges

Conspiracy to Commit Bribery | Maximum Penalty: Five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross pecuniary gain or twice the gross pecuniary loss, whichever is greater

Bribery | Maximum Penalty: 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice the gross pecuniary gain or gross pecuniary loss from the offense, or three times the monetary equivalent of the thing of value, whichever is greater

False Statements | Maximum Penalty: Five years in prison, a $250,000 fine

Obstruction of Justice | Maximum Penalty: 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine

Conspiracy to Commit Honest Services Wire Fraud | Maximum Penalty: 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine

